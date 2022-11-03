Sports

IPL: Brad Haddin, Charl Langeveldt to join PBKS coaching staff

IPL: Brad Haddin, Charl Langeveldt to join PBKS coaching staff

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 03, 2022, 05:01 pm 3 min read

Haddin was a part of Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning squad (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Brad Haddin and Charl Langeveldt are set to join the coaching staff of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS), reported Cricbuzz. PBKS earlier announced Shikhar Dhawan as their new skipper. Former Australia wicket-keeper Haddin will double up as the assistant and fielding coach. Ex- South African pacer Langeveldt will join the team as the bowling coach. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

PBKS, who are yet to win an IPL title, have entirely overhauled their coaching staff.

Earlier, England's 2019 World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss replaced Anil Kumble as the head coach of the team.

On Wednesday, Dhawan was confirmed as the skipper of the side. He replaced Mayank Agarwal.

Bayliss was a part of the franchise board meeting that was held on Wednesday.

Haddin Haddin has worked with Bayliss before

Haddin's appointment did not surprise many as he shares a great rapport with Bayliss. The duo worked together at Sunrisers Hyderabad, where Haddin served as the assistant coach. The former keeper played a solitary IPL match for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011. He represented Australia in 66 Tests, 126 ODIs, and 34 T20s. Haddin was also a part of Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning squad.

Langeveldt Charl Langeveldt has experience behind his back

Meanwhile, Langeveldt represented the Proteas team in six Tests, 73 ODIs and seven T20Is. As a player, he represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. He played seven matches and returned with 13 wickets. He has a vast amount of experience as a bowling coach, having mentored Bangladesh and South Africa's national teams. PBKS would have high expectations from him.

Bayliss Can Bayliss turn things around for PBKS?

Haddin and Langeveldt will work under Bayliss, who has tasted success in IPL. He was Kolkata Knight Riders' coach during their two winning seasons in 2012 and 2014. Bayliss also served SRH as the head coach in the 2020 and 2021 season. Notably, PBKS roped in Kumble as the head coach in 2020 and the team could not qualify for playoffs once under him.

Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan to lead the team

Dhawan led India in many ODI series in the past year. As Agarwal struggled for runs in the previous season, the franchise decided to sack him from the position. PBKS bought Dhawan for Rs. 8.25 crore in IPL 2022 mega auction. He scored over 450 runs in each of the last seven seasons. Dhawan topped the scoring chart for PBKS in IPL 2022.

PBKS Will PBKS end their drought?

The Mohali-based team seek their maiden IPL title. They reached the semi-finals in the inaugural IPL edition and ended as the runners-up in 2014. Formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, PBKS have received the wooden spoon thrice (2010, 2015, 2016), besides missing out in 2018 (7th). Skipper Dhawan would have to make a complete turnaround in the franchise's fortunes, right from their opening match.