T20 WC, ENG vs NZ: Jos Buttler elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 01, 2022, 01:12 pm 2 min read

The Gabba in Brisbane is hosting the encounter (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a battle of heavy-weights, England and New Zealand will clash in the ICC T20 World Cup. NZ overcame Australia and Sri Lanka by 60-plus runs, besides facing a no-result. As for England, they have a star-studded attack that could torment the Black Caps at any stage of the contest. England skipper Jos Buttler has won the toss and elected to bat.

Teams Here are the two teams

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult. England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Gabba in Brisbane will hold this affair. The wicket is likely to aid both pacers and spinners. Sides batting first have won six of nine fixtures here. Anything around 150-160 could be a challenging total here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H Head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 22 occasions in the format. England have the lead, with a 13-8 W/L record over the Kiwis (NR: 1). Meanwhile, NZ succeeded in their last meeting during the 2021 T20 WC. The Kiwis chased down 167 runs with five wickets in hand, thanks to Daryl Mitchell's 47-ball 72*.

Performers Who are the key performers (T20Is)?

Mark Wood has claimed 14 wickets in five T20Is this year, averaging 9.64. Dawid Malan (506) and Moeen Ali (490) have been among the runs in 2022. Versus NZ, Jos Buttler has slammed 205 runs at 34.16 (SR: 149.63). Devon Conway has amassed 432 runs in 2022, averaging 61.71 (50s: 3). Left-armer Trent Boult owns 10 wickets this year at 19.10.