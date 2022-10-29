Sports

T20 WC, Trent Boult claims four-fer versus SL: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 29, 2022

Trent Boult was superb versus Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was superb versus Sri Lanka in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup match on Saturday. New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in the Super 12 Group 2 match as Boult finished with four scalps. Batting first, the Kiwis posted 167/7 in 20 overs, riding on Glenn Philipp's century. In response, NZ blew the Lankans away, who folded for 102.

Boult Boult becomes second Kiwi bowler to take four-fer versus SL

Boult finished with 4/13 from his four overs. He dismissed the likes of Kusal Mendis (4), Dhananjaya de Silva (0), Charith Asalanka (4), and Dasun Shanaka (35). Boult has now raced to 72 scalps at 21.33. He clocked his 2nd four-wicket haul in the format for NZ. He is the second Kiwi bowler after Grant Elliott (4/22) to take a four-fer versus SL.

Wickets 23 scalps in 11 ICC T20 World Cup games

Boult now has 23 scalps in 11 ICC T20 World Cup games at an average of 11.08. He is now the joint-second highest wicket-taker for NZ in the global event, matching the tally of Nathan McCullum. In four matches versus SL in the 20-over format, Boult has managed 10 scalps at just 9.00.