Premier League 2022-23, Manchester City pip Leicester 1-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 29, 2022, 07:06 pm 2 min read

Man City take the top spot in PL 2022-23 standings (Source: Twitter/@ManCity)

Kevin De Bruyne was instrumental as Manchester City beat Leicester 1-0 in a crucial Premier League match on Saturday. It's City's fourth successive away win over Leicester without conceding a goal. City had a flurry of attempts in the first half but Leicester goal-keeper Danny Ward stood tall to thwart Pep Guardiola's side. De Bruyne eventually broke the parity to garner valuable points for City.

Match How did the match pan out?

City dominated the possession and grew with each passing second. The visitors should've dispatched the opener but Ward held his fort. In the second half, City earned a free-kick with substitute Nampalys Mendy tripping Jack Grealish. De Bruyne capitalized on the same. Leicester gave a scare with Youri Tielemans shooting a volley from a corner but Ederson was quick to defend.

Stats A look at key stats from the match

City enjoyed more of the ball, clocking a 65% possession and had 15 attempts, with five on target. They garnered 10 corners and seven shots inside the box. The Citizens completed a whopping 687 passes at 90% accuracy in contrast to Leicester (370 and 80%). Leicester, however, won a total of 35 duels and fetched 13 tackles and 14 clearances.

De Bruyne 60 PL goals fro De Bruyne

As per Squawka, De Bruyne has scored more PL goals from outside of the box than any other player since the start of the 2017-18 season (19). Meanwhile, the Belgian netted his 3rd goal of the PL 2022-23 season, besides owning nine assists. Overall, it was his 60th goal across 222 appearances for the reigning champions in the Premier League.

Do you know? Unique record for De Bruyne

As per Opta, among players to have scored 50-plus goals in PL, only David Beckham (55%) and Christian Eriksen (44%) have netted a higher percentage of their goals from outside the box than De Bruyne (42% - 25/60).

Information City dethrone Arsenal atop PL standings

City (29) are now temporarily on top of the PL standings (W9 D2 L1). Arsenal (28) need a win over Nottingham Forest to reclaim the spot. Tottenham (23), and Newcastle United (21) follow suit. Meanwhile, Leicester (11) are seated 17th.