Premier League 2022-23, Everton hold Liverpool 0-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Sep 03, 2022, 07:06 pm 2 min read

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 scoreline (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

The Merseyside derby went back and forth to keep both Everton and Liverpool goalless at Goodison Park in gameweek 6 of the Premier League 2022-23 season. In an entertaining match, Liverpool smashed the post on numerous counts as Everton had a goal ruled out by VAR for off-side. Mohamed Salah should have killed the game at the death but Jordan Pickford stood tall.

EVELIV How did the match pan out?

Everton came out strongly but were off target. Antony Gardon's effort was saved by Liverpool in the 23rd minute before Tom Davies gave another scare. Darwin Nunez's attempt was turned down by Pickford before Luis nDiaz hit the post. Roberto Firmino changed the dynamics for Liverpool in the second half, with back-to-back strikes but was denied each time. Pickford was Everton's savior late on.

Records Liverpool ink these records

As per Squawka, Liverpool have been goalless in the first half in five of their six PL games in the 2022-23 season. Also, the Reds have joined Brentford as the only other side to hit the woodwork at least two times in the first half of a PL game this season. Interestingly, Everton were on the receiving end on both occasions.

Everton Everton mint these records

As per Opta, Everton have won just one of their last 23 PL games against Liverpool (D12, L10). It was a 2-0 win at Anfield in February 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti. The Toffees have drawn their last four PL games. They attained a similar feat back in October-November 2012, which comprised a 2-2 home draw against Liverpool.