Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Inter blank Salernitana 2-0: Key stats

Serie A 2022-23, Inter blank Salernitana 2-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Oct 16, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

Inter fetched their sixth win in Serie A 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@Inter_en)

Inter Milan thumped Salternitana 2-0 on matchday 10 to go seventh in the Serie A 2022-23 standings. Lautaro Martinez upped the hosts in the 13th minute itself, allowing Inter to grow with each passing minute. Inter pushed a counter-attack in the second half, allowing Nicola Barella to double the lead for the Nerazzurri and seal the duel. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Martinez combined with Barella before shooting a low drive past Salernitana goal-keeper Luigi Sepe. The visitors were close to pulling one back through Grigoris Kastanos who found the side-netting. Inter pressed hard and Milan Skriniar looked set to double the lead but was denied by a superb save from Sepe. The hosts had another attempt near halftime before Barella converted from Hakan Calhanoglu's assist.

Barella Barella inks this record

As per Opta, Barella has scored a goal in two back-to-back appearances for Inter for the first time across competitions. The last time he pulled off a similar feat was in March 2018 for Cagliari. He now has 10 goals and 26 assists in 109 appearances for Inter. Meanwhile, he has three goals and four assists in the 2022-23 season.

Feat Martinez chronicles this feat

Martinez clocked his 62nd goal in Serie A in what was his 145th appearance. As per Opta, he has equaled Diego Milto (128 appearances) at the 13th place among the highest goal-scorers for the Nerazzurri in the Italian top-flight. Meanwhile, the Argentine has raced to four goals in Serie A 2022-23 season, besides an assist.

Standings A look at the standings

With six wins and four losses, Inter (18 points) pipped Juventus (16) to be seated seventh in the Serie A standings. Atalanta (24 points) are atop the list post a 2-1 win over Sassuolo. Napoli (23) could beat them if they manage at least a draw against Bologna. Lazio (20) and Udinese (20) follow suit. Meanwhile, Salernitana (10) are 12th placed (W2, D4, L4).

Information Unique record for Barella

As per Opta, for the first time since he joined Inter (2019-20), Barella has scored a goal in two successive appearances in all competitions (also versus Barcelona in the Champions League). The last time Barella achieved the same was in March 2018 for Cagliari.