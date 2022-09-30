Sports

Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month award

Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month award

Written by V Shashank Sep 30, 2022, 10:01 pm 2 min read

Rashford has won only his second PL Player of the Month award (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford put up top-tier exhibitions to bag the Premier League Player of the Month award for September. The 24-year-old pipped the six-man list comprising Philip Billing, Kevin De Bruyne, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Alex Iwobi, and Jacob Ramsey. He'll be raring to press an impact in the Manchester Derby at Etihad this weekend. Here's more.

Performance Rashford garners the top honors for September

Rashford made two appearances in September (Leicester and Arsenal). He fetched two goals and an assist, with each of those goal contributions in the match against Arsenal. The Manchester-born piloted the Reds to a 3-1 win over the Gunners. Rashford was instrumental in newly-signed winger Antony's maiden goal for United. After Arsenal pulled one back, Rashford completed a brace to end Arsenal's hopes.

Rashford Rashford tops the billing for Man United

Rashford has featured in six games in PL 2022-23. He owns three goals and two assists, topping the charts for United in these categories. He has attempted 15 shots, with four on target, and missed a solitary big chance. Notably, Rashford won his second Player of the Month award. He won the honor in January 2019, scoring three goals in four matches.

Information Rashford races to 62 PL goals

Rashford's blitz against the Gunners has raced him to 62 goals and 34 assists across 210 appearances. Overall, he has 96 goals and 48 assists under his belt for United in 309 appearances across competitions.

Manager Ten Hag wins maiden PL Manager of the Month award

Erik ten Hag has done a 180-degree reversal in fortunes for the Red Devils. As per Premier League, he is the first Dutchman to claim the noted title since Ronald Koeman for Southampton in January 2016. He is the first United manager to garner the award after Ole Gunnar Solksjaer (January 2019). He beat Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur) and Gary O'Neil (Bournemouth).

United vs City The Manchester Derby awaits!

Having lost to Brighton (1-2) and Brentford (0-4), United have since mustered a four-match win streak. They have bested Liverpool (2-1), Southampton (1-0), Leicester (1-0), and lastly Arsenal (3-1). They have willed themselves to the fifth spot in the PL 2022-23 standings (12 points). However, City are in ominous form and with Erling Haaland dictating the show, United have a severe task ahead.