Decoding the fall of Manchester United's Mason Greenwood

Written by V Shashank Oct 16, 2022, 05:12 pm 3 min read

Mason Greenwood was arrested on Saturday (Source: Twitter/@MasonGreenwood)

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood on Saturday was charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behavior, and assault. Greenwood is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday, facing three counts from the same woman. The 21-year-old has been suspended from playing or training with the Red Devils since January. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Greenwood was arrested in January earlier this year on account of allegations made by his then-girlfriend Harriet Robson after she posted a series of posts online.

The Bradford-born was on bail since but was arrested earlier on Saturday.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorized the Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood after a review of a file of evidence received from the police.

Statement Greater Manchester Police issue an official statement

"GMP has charged and remanded a 21-year-old man with controlling and coercive behavior, attempted rape and Section 47 assault of a woman." "Mason Greenwood, of Bowdon will appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates Court on Monday, Oct. 17 2022. He was arrested in the Trafford area earlier today [Saturday]", read an official statement from Greater Manchester Police.

Information Greenwood remains suspended by United

Manchester United on Saturday released a statement that read: "Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process."

Information Nike, EA take stern actions

Nike had earlier ended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood and Electronic Arts (EA) removed him from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

Greenwood Greenwood's rapid rise as a Red Devil

Greenwood rose through the youth ranks and debuted for United in 2018-19. He netted his first goal in a UEFA Europa League fixture against Astana in September 2019. At 17 years 353 days, he became United's youngest-ever goal-scorer in European competition. 2019-20 was a defining season for Greenwood as he netted 17 goals and three assists across competitions, having made 49 appearances.

Performance How has Greenwood fared since 2020-21?

Greenwood evolved as a player in 2020-21, managing 12 goals and five assists across competitions. As for Premier League, he racked up seven goals, besides two assists in 31 matches. In 2021-22, he scored five goals and an assist in the Premier League in 18 appearances before the suspension. He also fetched a goal and an assist in the Champions League.

Talent A talent wasted!

An exceptional finisher, good with both feet, and a rising star from day one, Greenwood had it all to be a hot prospect in the football fraternity. Add to that, former United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once lauded Greenwood's versatility in a pre-season tour, stating he could play all three front positions with ease. Greenwood is a classic case of talent gone wrong.