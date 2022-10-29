Sports

T20 World Cup, IND vs SA: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 29, 2022, 06:39 pm 3 min read

India have done a solid job, beating Pakistan and the Netherlands (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and South Africa are up against each other in a Super 12 Group 2 match at the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. India have done a solid job, beating Pakistan and the Netherlands respectively. South Africa were close to seal a win versus Zimbabwe in a rain-curtailed match but the match was called off before they overcame Bangladesh. Here is the match preview.

Information Here is the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, 23 games have been played between the two sides. India have won 13, SA have claimed nine wins. One match ended as no-result.

Details Timing, pitch report, and TV listing

The Perth Stadium will host the duel between India and SA. One expects plenty of pace and carry. Pacers will relish bowling here. Spinners will want to vary their deliveries and bowl intelligently. One can watch the encounter live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). The match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Probable XI Probable playing XI of both the sides

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh SA Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Stubbs. Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Arich Nortje

India India have the arsenal to overpower SA

India have batted well so with Virat Kohli leading the way with two successive match-winning knocks. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav can make an impact. Bowling wise, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to make his presence felt in the PP overs. Spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel can contain the flow of runs and pick wickets. Hardik Pandya will have a crucial role to play.

SA SA will hope to deliver the goods

SA have firepower in the ranks with Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw coming into this game on the back of superb knocks versus Bangladesh. David Miller and Aiden Markram have the experience to handle the side in the middle. Miller's prowess as a finisher can be immense. Bowling wise, SA have a solid pace unit led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Dream11 Fantasy option 1: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (vc), David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh Dream11 Fantasy option 2: Virat Kohli (vc), Rilee Rossouw, Quinton de Kock, David Miller (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami