Sports

T20 WC: Marcus Stoinis slams fastest T20I fifty for Australia

T20 WC: Marcus Stoinis slams fastest T20I fifty for Australia

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 25, 2022, 08:13 pm 2 min read

Stoinis slammed an unbeaten 59 off 18 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

An incredible knock by all-rounder Marcus Stoinis powered hosts Australia to their first win of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. He slammed an unbeaten 59 (18) as Australia chased 158 in 16.3 overs against Sri Lanka at the Perth Stadium. Stoinis hammered the fastest-ever fifty for Australia in T20 Internationals. It was also the joint-second-fastest fifty of the T20 World Cup.

Milestone Joint-second-fastest fifty of T20 WC

Stoinis launched a fitting counter-attack after Australia lost Glenn Maxwell in the chase. The former not only saved them from sinking but shattered numerous records. Stoinis raced to his half-century off 17 balls, now the joint-second-fastest fifty of the ICC T20 World Cup. He equaled the record of Netherlands' Stephan Myburgh, who took as many balls for this landmark against Ireland in 2014.

Information Stoinis breaks record of Warner and Maxwell

Stoinis broke the record of David Warner and Maxwell in the match. The duo earlier held the record for fastest T20I fifty for Australia. Both Warner (vs WI, 2010) and Maxwell (vs PAK, 2014 and vs SL, 2016) took 18 balls for this record.

Numbers Stoinis has struck at 179.37 this year

Stoinis, a vital part of Australia's white-ball sides, has been pretty impressive in 2022. In 14 T20I appearances this year, the dasher scored 287 runs at a strike rate of 179.37. Stoinis, who bowls medium-pace, has taken seven wickets at an average of 26.85. The Australian all-rounder has racked up 743 runs in 49 T20Is at a strike rate of 179.37 so far.

Match How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka were off to a sluggish start after Australia elected to field. They lost in-form Kusal Mendis in the second over. Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva added 69 runs for the second wicket. Chamika Karunaratne and Charith Asalanka powered SL to 157/6. Glenn Maxwell played a blinder after Australia lost David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Later, Stoinis's knock got Australia home.