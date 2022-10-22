Sports

2022 T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Preview and stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 22, 2022, 12:27 pm 3 min read

MCG will host the high-octane clash

Inaugural T20 winners India will square off against Pakistan in the Super 12 Group 2 clash at the 2022 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to extract revenge for the Asia Cup beating in September. Meanwhile, Pakistan have momentum up their sleeves, thanks to a clinical run in the T20I Tri-series in New Zealand. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host this affair. Anything around 150-160 will be a competitive total. Chasing sides have won 10 of 18 matches played here. Bowlers are likely to dictate the terms in this fixture. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H Here's the head-to-head record

India own an 8-3 win-loss record against Pakistan in T20I cricket, including the bowl-out triumph in the 2007 T20 WC. Meanwhile, Pakistan had clocked a 10-wicket win in their last meet during the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE. Fifties from Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) proved to be a handful for Virat Kohli's men.

IND vs PAK An age-old rivalry to reignite at MCG

India's top-order trio can't afford to come up short. Suryakumar Yadav, who has clubbed over 800 runs this year, will have to deliver the goods. For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam will be banked to run riot. Mohammad Nawaz is another bankable option with the willow. Seamers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi need to be played with caution.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami. Pakistan (Probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Stats Who are the key performers (T20Is)?

Versus Pakistan, Virat Kohli averages 67.66, having amassed 406 runs in nine innings (50s: 4). Babar Azam's scores against India: 68*(52), 10(9), and 14(10). Mohammad Rizwan has amassed 821 runs in 18 innings this year, averaging 54.73 (50s: 9). Right-armer Haris Rauf has clipped 23 wickets in 2022 at 20.21. Against Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has pocketed 10 wickets in six matches, averaging 16.70.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy Cricket (Option 1): Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Arshdeep Singh, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf. Fantasy Cricket (Option 2): Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Babar Azam, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf (vc).