Sports

Kusal Mendis surpasses 1,000 T20I runs, slams 10th fifty: Stats

Kusal Mendis surpasses 1,000 T20I runs, slams 10th fifty: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 23, 2022, 12:53 pm 1 min read

Kusal Mendis has been in sublime form lately (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Kusal Mendis has become the ninth Sri Lankan player to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is. He achieved the feat during the clash against Ireland in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The right-handed batter also recorded his 10th T20I fifty during the contest. Overall, Mendis scored an unbeaten 43-ball 68 as Sri Lanka recorded a nine-wicket triumph. Here we decode Mendis' T20I numbers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mendis has been a vital part of Sri Lanka's T20I team lately.

He reached the 1,000-run mark in his 45th match.

On a track where Ireland batters struggled to get going, the 27-year-old scored runs for fun.

He finished off the game with a six as Sri Lanka chased down 129 in just 15 overs.

Mendis was also adjudged the Player of the Match.