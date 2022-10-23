Sports

T20 WC: George Dockrell playing despite being 'potentially COVID positive'

George Dockrell has been picked in Ireland's ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Sri Lanka despite being 'potentially positive' for COVID-19. Cricket Ireland confirmed the same ahead of the contest. Dockrell is being managed in line with guidelines set by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Under the current regulations, a positive test won't stop players from playing matches or training with team-mates.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dockrell is one of the most experienced players in Ireland's current T20I team.

He was impressive in the qualifying stage of the tournament as well.

Cricket Ireland stated that Dockrell's symptoms are mild and the ICC has been notified the same.

The veteran all-rounder will travel separately on match and training days.

The 30-year-old, however, can participate in matches.

Statement What did Cricket Ireland say?

As per the national board, the team's medical staff will manage Dockrell's movements and interactions in line with the tournament and current government protocols. "A positive COVID test does not impede Dockrell's ability to play or train, but to keep the rest of the squad as safe as possible, he will travel separately to the squad on match and training days," read the statement.

Guidlines What are the norms set by ICC?

As per ICC's playing conditions, the Biosafety Advisory Group will take the final call on the COVID status of a player and his availability to play a match. In August, Australia women's all-rounder Tahlia McGrath played the Commonwealth Games gold-medal match against India despite being COVID positive. It was the first case of a player, known to have contracted COVID, playing an international match.

Numbers How has Dockrell fared in the tournament?

George Dockrell, who is the designated finisher of the team, scored 63 runs in the qualifying stage. He, however, couldn't make a mark in Ireland's first Super 12-round game against Sri Lanka. Dockrell scored a 16-ball 14 as Maheesh Theekshana dismantled his stumps. Meanwhile, the Irish side posted 128/8 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.