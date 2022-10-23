Sports

T20 WC, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma elects to field

India, the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup winners, square off against Pakistan in the Super 12 Group 2 clash of the ICC tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to extract revenge for the Asia Cup beating in September. Meanwhile, Pakistan boast a strong attack to hand India another defeat. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host this affair. Anything around 150-160 will be a competitive total. Chasing sides have won 10 of 18 matches played here. As far as weather forecast is concerned, showers could be there throughout the match. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H Here's the head-to-head record

India own an 8-3 win-loss record against Pakistan in T20I cricket, including the bowl-out triumph in the 2007 T20 WC. Meanwhile, Pakistan had clocked a 10-wicket win in their last meet during the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE. Fifties from Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) proved to be a handful for Virat Kohli's men.

Redemption India eye redemption against arch-rivals

As stated, last year's T20 WC witnessed Pakistan's first victory against India in a World Cup match. Shaheen Afridi's fiery spell dented India's top order before Virat Kohli steadied the ship with a fine half-century. Chasing 152 in Dubai, Pakistan recorded a 10-wicket win as openers Babar and Rizwan smashed unbeaten fifties. Hence, Rohit Sharma's men would be raring to settle the scores.

Stats Who are the key performers (T20Is)?

Versus Pakistan, Virat Kohli averages 67.66, having amassed 406 runs in nine innings (50s: 4). Babar's scores against India: 68*(52), 10(9), and 14(10). Rizwan has amassed 821 runs in 18 innings this year, averaging 54.73 (50s: 9). Right-armer Haris Rauf has clipped 23 wickets in 2022 at 20.21. Against Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has pocketed 10 wickets in six matches, averaging 16.70.