Serie A 2022-23, Inter Milan pip Fiorentina 4-3: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 23, 2022, 12:59 pm 2 min read

Inter are on a three-match win streak (Source: Twitter/@Inter)

In what was a goal-fest, Inter dished out a 4-3 win over Fiorentina on matchday 11 of Serie A 2022-23. Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez upped the hosts 2-0 before Arthur Cabral pulled one back via penalty. Fiorentina then leveled the scenes post halftime but Martinez helped Inter take a 3-2 lead. The visitors found a late goal before Inter prevailed in the stoppage-time.

Match How did the match pan out?

Martinez assisted Barella in scoring the opener before he found the scoresheet himself in the 15th minute. VAR helped Fiorentina garner a penalty after a foul against Giacomo Bonaventura, and Cabral made no mistakes from the spot. Jonathan Ikone's curler drew parity for Fiorentina before VAR intervened to hand a penalty to Inter. The visitors found the third but Henrikh Mkhitaryan's finish saved Inter.

Martinez Martinez races to 64 Serie A goals

As per Opta, Martinez has become the first Inter striker to have both scored and delivered an assist in the opening 15 minutes of play in a Serie A match since Diego Milito (vs Cesena, January 19, 2011). He has already netted six goals and two assists in Serie A 2022-23. Overall, he owns 64 goals and 16 assists in 146 Italian top-flight appearances.

Information Unwanted record for Fiorentina

It's the first time Fiorentina have lost a Serie A game despite scoring three-plus goals since September 2020, also against Inter (3-4).

Information Barella clocks this feat

As per Opta, Barella is one of the three mid-fielders to have both scored at least four goals and delivered at least four assists in the top five European leagues this season alongside Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and Florian Kainz (FC Koln).

Milan vs Monza Milan hammer Monza 4-1

Brahim Diaz's brace helped AC Milan fetch a four-match win streak in the competition. Divock Origi and Rafael Leao found the scoresheet as well, ensuring a solid finish for the reigning champions. As per Opta, Diaz became only the third Spanish player to score a Serie A brace for Milan, after Suso (twice) and Javi Moreno.

Information Inter go seventh in Serie A 2022-23

Inter (21) are currently seated seventh in the Italian top-flight (W7, L4). Napoli (26), AC Milan (26), and Atalanta (24) occupy the top four spots in the order. Meanwhile, Fiorentina (10) are occupying the 13th spot (W2, D4, L5), with Monza following suit (10).