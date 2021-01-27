AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off before Inter earned a dramatic victory (2-1) in a fiery Coppa Italia quarter-final on Tuesday. Substitute Christian Eriksen's stoppage-time free-kick helped Inter book a spot in the semi-final. Notably, Inter made the most of the extra man as Ibrahimovic received a red card in the second half. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Ibrahimovic drew first blood for Milan as he fired a goal in the 31st minute. However, the highlight was his clash with Inter's Romelu Lukaku. The former was then sent off in the second half, owing to his tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov. Making the most of it, Lukaku converted a penalty in the 71st minute. In the stoppage-time, Eriksen scored the winner for Inter.

Do you know? First red card for Ibrahimovic in Europe since March 2015