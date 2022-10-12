Sports

Decoding the stats of Jude Bellingham in Champions League 2022-23

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 12, 2022, 03:36 pm 3 min read

Bellingham has been a huge asset for Dortmund (Photo credit: Twitter/@BellinghamJude)

Young English mid-fielder Jude Bellingham has truly stepped up to showcase his attributes in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Bellingham was once again on the scoresheet for Borussia Dortmund on matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. Bellingham has been a huge asset for Dortmund and his scoring form makes things more interesting. Here we decode the teenager's stats this season.

Bellingham has grabbed his chances in a club like Dortmund which specializes in giving youngsters the chance to express themselves.

Since moving to Germany, Bellingham has grown in stature. He has already become a pivotal force for the England football team and is leading the Dortmund side with determination.

Bellingham couldn't have asked for a better start in the ongoing season.

Performance Bellingham nets his 4th UCL goal this season

Bellingham has been highly consistent for the German side and scored once again versus Sevilla. Bellingham got his fourth goal in the UCL 2022-23 season when he volleyed in from Thomas Meunier's cross to make it 1-1 in the 35th minute. Spanish side Sevilla had taken an 18th-minute lead through Tanguy Nianzou's header from Ivan Rakitic's free-kick.

Records Unique records for Bellingham

As per Opta, Bellingham is now the third teenager to score in four consecutive Champions League appearances after Erling Haaland (5 appearances, November 2019) and Kylian Mbappe (4 appearances, April 2017). As per ESPN, Bellingham now has twice as many Champions League goals than any other English teenager in history (6).

Returns 5 goals and 2 assists this season

Bellingham has made 14 appearances for Borussia Dortmund in the ongoing season, scoring five times. Besides his four goals in the Champions League, one has come in domestic cup competition. In the Bundesliga, he is yet to open his account this season. He also has two assists as well (1 each in UCL and Bundesliga).

Opta stats Champions League: Breaking down Bellingham's numbers in 2022-23

Bellingham has so far scored all of his four UCL goals this season from inside the box. Out of his five shots, four have been on target, resulting in goals. He has completed 177 of the 216 passes, clocking an accuracy of 81.94%. He has created five chances. Bellingham has made 8 tackles, completed three take-ons, nine interceptions, four clearances, and two blocks.

Do you know? Bellingham's overall record for Dortmund

Overall, Bellingham has made 104 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions. He has amassed 15 goals, besides making 19 assists. In the UCL, he has made 20 appearances, scoring six times and making five assists.