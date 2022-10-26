Sports

T20 World Cup 2022: England bundle out Ireland for 157

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 26, 2022, 11:50 am 2 min read

Ireland lost nine wickets after the 10th over (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland compiled 157 against England in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Irishmen, who were cruising on 103-1 at one stage, suffered a batting collapse and succumbed to England bowlers. Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie scored a half-century, while Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood took three wickets apiece. Sam Curran too shone at the death.

PP Ireland managed 59/1 in the Powerplay

After a delayed start (due to rain), Ireland came out all guns blazing. Although they lost Paul Stirling in the third over, their run-rate did not get impacted. Both openers Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie smashed Chris Woakes for 12 runs in the first over. Later, Lorcan Tucker joined Balbirnie in the act. Ireland were 59/1 after six overs.

Information Ireland achieve this feat

Ireland carried momentum after the powerplay overs. They touched the 100-run mark in the 12th over. As per Kausthub Gudipati, two of the three highest T20I totals by Ireland after the first 10 overs have come in the ongoing T20 World Cup itself.

Knock Balbirnie leads from the front

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie played a captain's knock. He slammed 62 off 47 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes. It was his eighth half-century in T20I cricket. Balbirnie added 82 runs with Tucker for the second wicket. He has now raced to 1,774 runs in the format. Balbirnie averages 23.34 from 84 T20Is.

Livingstone Career-best figures for Livingstone

Livingstone helped England stage a comeback in the middle overs. He dismissed Balbirine and George Dockrell on consecutive deliveries in his second over. In his next over, Livingstone got rid of Mark Adair. The former registered his career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket. Wood too took a couple of wickets in the middle overs. Later, left-arm seamer Curran scalped two in the penultimate over.