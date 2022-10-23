Sports

Iftikhar Ahmed slams a 34-ball 51 against India: Key stats

Iftikhar Ahmed slams a 34-ball 51 against India: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 23, 2022, 02:57 pm 2 min read

Iftikhar Ahmed slammed his second T20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed slammed his second T20I fifty in a crunch Super 12 clash against India in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. The middle-order batter slapped two fours and four sixes, with three maximums off Axar Patel before Mohammed Shami got him out LBW. Iftikhar, who came in at 15/2, piloted Pakistan to 91 in 12.2 overs. We decode his stats.

Careeer Decoding Iftikhar's T20I numbers

Iftikhar marked his T20I debut in 2016. The right-hander has since featured in 37 matches and compiled 591 runs, averaging a healthy 28.14. He has struck at 127.37 and owns a best-score of 62* (vs Australia). At home, Iftikhar has belted 234 runs at 19.50. However, he has racked up 188 and 169 runs in away and neutral venues, averaging 62.66 and 28.16, respectively.

Do you know? Iftikhar averages 40.50 against India

Iftikhar has had decent returns as a whole against the Men in Blue in T20Is In three innings, the Peshawar born has managed 81 runs while averaging an impressive 40.50. Notably, he has struck at over 140. His knocks read 28(22), 2*(1), and now 51(34).

Information Third-highest run-getter in 2022 (T20Is)

Iftikhar has been a consistent run-getter throughout the year in the 20-over format. He has aggregated 333 runs in 15 innings while striking at just over 120. He is Pakistan's third-highest run-getter in 2022 so far, ranking behind Mohammad Rizwan (825) and Babar Azam (611).