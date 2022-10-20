Sports

T20 World Cup: SL beat Netherlands, qualify for Super 12

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 20, 2022, 02:00 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka have all but made it through to the Super 12 stage of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The Lankans registered a 16-run win against Netherlands in their final qualifier. They successfully defended 162/6, restricting Netherlands to 146/9. Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga once again shone with three wickets. Earlier, opener Kusal Mendis scored a match-defining 79. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka had a sluggish start after electing to bat first. Although Mendis held one end, others couldn't capitalize upon their starts. Mendis shared valuable stands with Charith Asalanka (31) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (19). SL eventually managed 162/6 in 20 overs. During the chase, Max ODowd (70*) inspired hope in the Netherlands camp. However, Maheesh Theekshana and Hasaranga stopped them on 146/9.

Standings SL nearly through to Super 12 stage

As stated, Sri Lanka are nearly through to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. The Lankans bounced back after losing their opener to Namibia. SL then secured a 79-run win against the UAE. The Dasun Shanaka-led side now top Group A with a Net Run Rate of +0.667. Netherlands, Namibia, and UAE follow the Lankans.

Hasaranga Another brilliant performance by Hasaranga

SL leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been on a roll in the tournament so far. He took three wickets for the second game in a row. Hasaranga conceded just 28 runs in four overs. The SL all-rounder recorded figures of 3/8 against Namibia. Hasaranga has snapped up seven wickets in the qualifying event so far. SL will bank on him in the Super 12 stage.

Information Hasaranga overtakes Adam Zampa (T20I wickets)

With 78 scalps, Hasaranga is SL's second-highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. With his three wickets against Netherlands, he overtook Australia's Adam Zampa (75) and equaled West Indies' Dwayne Bravo (78) in terms of T20I wickets.

Mendis Mendis slams his ninth T20I fifty

SL opener Mendis was adjudged the Player of the Match for his incredible knock. He was their lone warrior in the first innings, having slammed 79 off just 44 balls. His innings was laced with 5 fours and as many sixes. It was his ninth half-century in T20I cricket. During the knock, Mendis also completed 900 runs in the format.