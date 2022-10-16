Sports

SMAT 2022, Tilak Varma smashes his fourth successive fifty: Stats

Tilak Varma has been on a roll in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2022. The batter crossed the 50-run mark in Hyderabad's first four appearances. Hyderabad have hence won three matches so far. The 19-year-old has brilliantly executed the role of an anchor in difficult situations. Let's look at how the youngster has rescued Hyderabad from troublesome situations.

1st match Scores 50 after coming in at 0/2

Chasing 175 in their opener, Hyderabad lost two wickets without a run on the board. However, Varma came to bat at number four and led the fight back. He scored 50 off 38 balls before falling prey to Gaurav Chaudhary (4s: 6, 6s: 1). None of the other Hyderabad batters could cross the 25-run mark as Punjab won the contest by 59 runs.

2nd match Scores 57 after coming in at 23/2

Hyderabad met Puducherry in their second game and lost two wickets inside 23 runs while batting first. The 2022 Under-19 World Cup-winner joined forces with Mickil Jaiswal and the duo brilliantly executed the repair work. With the help of one boundary and four sixes, Varma made 57 off 41 balls. Hyderabad ended up posting 147/8, subsequently winning the contest by four runs.

3rd match Scores 62 after coming in at 14/1

Varma was promoted to number three in Hyderabad's duel against Goa. He arrived after the early departure of opener Prateek Reddy and played yet another brilliant knock. He added 114 runs alongside skipper Tanmay Agarwal for the second wicket and ended up scoring a 46-ball 62 (4s: 6, 6s: 2). Hyderabad posted 177/6 in their 20 overs and eventually recorded a 37-run triumph.

4th match Scores 67 after coming in at 2/1

Varma's highest score in the tournament was recorded in Hyderabad's latest clash against Tripura. Coming in after Tanmay Agarwal's early ouster, the Mumbai Indians star batted with intent as runs were flowing quickly. He scored 67 off 46 balls (4s: 7, 6s: 2) as Hyderabad chased down 159 in the final ball of the game, recording a five-wicket triumph.

Do you know? Varma is the second-highest run-scorer

Varma's tally of 236 runs in four games is only second to Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw (237) in SMAT 2022. He averages 59 in the competition while his strike rate reads 138.01. No other batter has more than two fifty-plus scores in the tournament so far.

Do you know? 1,000 runs for Varma in T20 cricket

Varma has now surpassed 1,000 runs in T20 cricket. In 33 games, Varma has scored 1,014 runs at an average of 36.21. He has a strike rate of 137.21. (50s: 9).

IPL 2022 Varma impressed in IPL 2022 for MI

Meanwhile in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Varma made a significant mark in his debut campaign, despite Mumbai Indians enduring a horrendous outing. He was MI's second-highest run-getter with 397 runs in 14 games. His average and strike rate were 36.09 and 131.02 respectively (highest: 61).

