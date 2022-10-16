Sports

Antoine Griezmann nets his 100th La Liga goal for Atletico

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 16, 2022, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Antoine Griezmann helped Atletico Madrid eke out a 1-0 win (Photo credit: Twitter/@atletienglish)

Antoine Griezmann helped Atletico Madrid eke out a 1-0 win over Athletic Club on matchday nine of La Liga 2022-23 season. Griezmann, who has been top-notch figure in La Liga, scored his 100th league goal for Atletico. Having re-signed for the club permanently from Barcelona recently, the Frenchman will hope to help Atletico wrestle their way back to the top. Here are his stats.

Greizmann started his career with Real Sociedad and went on to make 141 La Liga appearances for them, scoring 40 goals.

He moved to Atletico and played a crucial role for Diego Simeone, netting 94 times in 180 league games.

After sealing a record move to Barcelona, he smashed 22 goals in 74 league games. And now, he has completed a milestone.

Do you know? Griezmann equals Eto'o in terms of La Liga goals

Having played 430 La Liga games, Griezmann has accumulated 162 goals. After scoring versus Bilbao, he equaled the mark of Samuel Eto'o, who achieved the mark in 280 games. Meanwhile, Griezmann has also managed to amass 60 assists in La Liga.

Stats Fourth player for Atletico to score 100 La Liga goals

Griezmann has become just the fourth player for Atletico Madrid to score a total of 100 La Liga goals. Luis Aragones (123), Jose Garate (105), and Fernando Torres (103) are above Griezmann. Notably, Griezmann has 145 goals in all competitions for Atletico. He can become the club's highest scorer, needing just 10 more to get past Aragones (154).

Numbers Decoding Griezmann's club career in numbers

Griezmann scored a total of 46 goals for Real Sociedad in all competitions from 161 games. In his first spell for Atletico, Griezmann netted 133 goals in 257 games. For Barcelona, the versatile forward managed 35 goals in 102 games. In his second spell at Atletico, Griezmann has managed 12 goals so far from 49 games. Overall, he has also clocked 80 assists.

Match Morata assists for Griezmann as Atletico win 1-0

France striker Griezmann slid an Alvaro Morata cutback into the bottom corner in the second half for Atletico. Athletic's Raul Garcia had a late header saved and a shot blocked on the line as well during a frantic finish. However, Atletico held firm to go into third place with 19 points from nine games. Athletic are fourth with 17 points.