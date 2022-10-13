Sports

Cricket Australia considers lifting lifetime captaincy ban of David Warner

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 13, 2022, 09:47 am 3 min read

Warner's leadership ban came in the wake of ball-tampering scandal (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket Australia (CA) is likely to lift the lifetime captaincy ban of batter David Warner. The cricket board, on Thursday, informed that the ban will be removed "through a process that begins tomorrow". Notably, the board's directors could rewrite the organization's code of ethics. Warner's leadership ban came in the wake of ball-tampering scandal (2018). Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Warner was one of three victims of the infamous ball-tampering saga in South Africa in 2018, the other two being Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

Smith was banned from leading Australia for two years, while Warner received a lifetime leadership ban.

While Australia are on the hunt for a new ODI captain after Aaron Finch's retirement, Warner seems to be the ideal candidate.

Code CA eyes a change in the code

Although Warner is looked upon as Australia's potential captain, he cannot fulfil the role under his sanctions. Under current rules, players who accept a sanction are not allowed to appeal a punishment once it has been handed. CA would have to tweak its code the ban could be reviewed. The directors will discuss the same in their impending board meeting in Hobart.

Statement A look at the official statement

"The view within CA is that David is doing well on the field and making a great contribution off the field," CA chairman Lachlan Henderson said. "The first step in terms of David 's leadership ban is to review the code and see if those sanctions are able to be reviewed, and the appropriate revisions to that code that would need to be made."

Saga Here's how the ball-tampering controversy unfolded

The infamous ball-tampering scandal came to light in the 2018 Newlands Test between South Africa and Australia. Australian batter Bancroft was caught on cameras after rubbing the ball with sandpaper in order to rough up one side. In the aftermath, Bancroft, along with then-skipper Smith and vice-captain Warner faced heavy suspensions. Head coach Daren Lehman also announced his resignation soon after.

Numbers Captaincy numbers of Warner

Warner has led Australia sporadically in white-ball cricket. Under him, the Aussies have lost just one of 12 matches. Warner is unbeaten as captain in his last six internationals. However, he last led in February 2018. In 2016, Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. He also smashed over 800 runs in that season.

Praise Warner drew praise from Finch

Earlier this year, Finch termed Warner a "tactical captain". "I think CA are revisiting what that looks like. He's someone I've played under a few times for Australia when he's had the opportunity to captain, and he's been fantastic," Finch said on Triple M radio. "I'm not 100% sure of what CA's position is on it. But I would like to see it overturned."

Scenario The present scenario of Australian cricket (captaincy)

Finch is still at the helm in T20Is, while a new ODI skipper will be announced soon. As far as Tests are concerned, pacer Pat Cummins has been leading the side. He was named Australia's Test captain after Tim Paine stepped down from the role. Last year, Smith led Australia for the first time in over three years after Cummins was rested (Ashes 2021/22).