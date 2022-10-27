Sports

Quinton de Kock slams his 14th T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 27, 2022, 10:41 am 2 min read

Quinton de Kock slammed a sensational fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South African batting ace Quinton de Kock slammed a sensational fifty versus Bangladesh in a crucial 2022 ICC T20 World Cup match at the SCG. SA, whose first Super 12 Group 2 match ended as a no result, saw QDK and Rilee Rossouw tame the Bangladeshi bowlers. QDK managed a 38-ball 63, adding a valiant stand alongside Rossouw. Here are further details.

Details A sensational 63 from QDK's willow

QDK let his intention known right from the start as he continued from where he left off against Zimbabwe. After a quickfire 47* versus Zimbabwe, QDK looked settled today, belting seven fours and three sixes at 165.69. He added a 168-run stand for the second wicket alongside Rossouw after SA were 2/1. Afif Hossain finally got the better of SA opener QDK.

Do you know? QDK slams his 14th fifty, surpasses McCullum's runs tally

In 74 matches, the southpaw has struck 14 fifties in the 20-over format for SA, including a second versus Bangladesh. He has raced to 2,142 runs at an average of 33.46. He has also surpassed the tally of former New Zealand ace Brendon McCullum (2,140).

Information A record partnership for SA

QDK and Rossouw shared a 168-run stand for the second wicket. This is now SA's highest partnership in men's T20 World Cup. They broke the record of Herschelle Gibbs and Justin Kemp, who added 120* against West Indies in 2007 (first-ever T20 WC match).