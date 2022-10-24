Sports

T20 World Cup: Netherlands need 145 runs to overcome Bangladesh

T20 World Cup: Netherlands need 145 runs to overcome Bangladesh

Written by V Shashank Oct 24, 2022, 11:25 am 2 min read

Netherlands conceded 47 runs in the Powerplay (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands need 145 runs to hammer Bangladesh in Monday's opening clash of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Put to bat, the Tigers failed to capitalize on a terrific start and lost the momentum in the middle-overs. However, an in-form Afif Hossain (38) steered them to a respectable total (144/8). Barring a few overs, the Dutch bowled tight and kept Bangladesh under the cosh.

Powerplay Bangladesh pilot themselves to 47/1 in Powerplay

The Tigers had a breezy start with 12 runs off Fred Klaassen before dropping the tempo in the next two overs. Najmul slapped back-to-back fours in the fourth and fifth overs to plunder 14 and 10 runs respectively. Netherlands, however, concluded the PP on a solid note, with Paul van Meekeren bowling short to get the better of Soumya Sarkar (14).

Sarkar Sarkar falters; equals Yuvraj Singh's run tally

Soumya Sarkar, who lately marked his international return for Bangladesh, could manage only a 14-ball 14, hitting two fours. The effort saw him race to 1,177 runs, striking at 121.96. As per ESPNcricinfo, he pipped England's Kevin Pietersen (1,176) and equaled the run-tally of Yuvraj Singh. Meanwhile, Sarkar had clubbed a 17-ball 23 against New Zealand in the recent T20I tri-series.

Middle-overs Bangladesh throw away a fine start

Bangladesh threw it all in the middle-overs. Najmul (25) blew his opportunity after trying to slog sweep on a tossed-up delivery by Tim Pringle right after the Powerplay. Litton Das (9) ill-timed Logan van Beek in the eighth over, with Shakib Al Hasan (7) following soon. Thereafter, the Tigers crawled their way to 110/5, thanks to Afif's successive boundaries of 19-year-old spinner Shariz Ahmed.

Meekeren Meekeren climbs up the ladder

Meekeren bowled full and short to wind up with 2/21 in four overs. He was the best bet among the Dutchmen with the ball. The effort raced him to 58 T20I scalps at 21.46, surpassing the likes of West Indies' Samuel Badree (56)and Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (57).

Knock Afif stands tall!

Afif has been a reliable campaigner for Bangladesh in the format since the West Indies tour in August. With Bangladesh in a spot of bother, the middle-order batter scored a crunch 27-ball 38, striking two fours and as many sixes. Notably, he fetched a 44-run stand with wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan to steady the ship before a strong finish by Mosaddek Hossain (12-ball 20*).