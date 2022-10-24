Sports

T20 WC, BAN vs NED: Scott Edwards elects to bowl

T20 WC, BAN vs NED: Scott Edwards elects to bowl

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 24, 2022, 09:09 am 2 min read

Bangladesh have a 2-1 head-to-head record against Netherlands in T20Is (Source: Twitter)

Bangladesh are up against Netherlands in their maiden assignment in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Bangla Tigers have struggled in T20Is lately and would be raring to make a winning start. Netherlands did well in the qualifying stage and would like to shine in the Super 12 round as well. Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to bowl.

Playing XI Here are the two teams

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this duel on Monday (October 24). Sides batting first have won five of the 10 T20Is played here. As this has been a high-scoring ground, anything less than 155 will be a below-par total. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (9:30 AM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

BAN vs NED Can Bangladesh thrive in Australia?

Most of the players in the Bangladesh squad haven't played much on pace-friendly Australian tracks. Hence, adapting to the local conditions will be a challenge for them. Not to forget, they have endured a hard time in the format in recent months. On the other hand, the Dutch side defeated UAE and Namibia in the qualifying stage before going down against Sri Lanka.

Information Here is the head-to-head record

Bangladesh dominate Netherlands 2-1 in terms of head-to-head in T20Is. Their previous meeting, which was in March 2016, saw the Bangla Tigers record a narrow eight-run win. Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal starred in the contest with an unbeaten 83.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Shakib is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 122 scalps. Litton Das (417) and Afif Hossain (405) are Bangladesh's leading run-getters in T20Is this year. Mustafizur Rahman is six short of completing 100 T20I wickets. With 129 runs, Max O'Dowd finished the qualifying stage as the second-highest run-scorer. Bas de Leede has taken seven wickets in three games in the tournament so far.