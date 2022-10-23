Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Southampton hold Arsenal 1-1: Key stats

Granit Xhaka gave Arsenal the lead in the 11th minute (Source: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Southampton held leaders Arsenal in a crucial 1-1 encounter in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday. Granit Xhaka gave Arsenal the lead in the 11th minute as the visitors protected the same until the hour mark. Stuart Armstrong then equalized for the hosts in the 65th minute. Southampton held on thereafter to collect a crucial point. Here are the key stats.

#SOUARS How did the match pan out?

Ben White started a move from his own half, playing one-on-one with Bukayo Saka and then delivering a cross from the right. Xhaka, who was unmarked slotted home. Gabriel Jesus had a shot denied by the Saints keeper ahead of half-time. In the second half, Armstrong scored after some neat work from Mohamed Elyounoussi. Arsenal had their chances but the Saints held their fort.

Numbers Key numbers for Xhaka and Arsenal

As per Squawka, Xhaka created more chances (3) and had more shots on target (2) than any other player in the first half. Xhaka's goal was the second of his 18 for Arsenal with his right foot. Arsenal have scored 32 goals this season so far in all competitions, conceding 12 and keeping seven clean sheets.

Table A look at the points table

Arsenal lead the Premier League 2022-23 standings, picking up their maiden draw (W9 D1 L1). Arsenal have 28 points and have a two-point lead over Manchester City (26). On the other hand, Southampton are 15th with 12 points from 12 games. Southampton are now unbeaten in three successive PL matches.

Results A look at the other results

Leicester City humbled a sorry Wolves 4-0 to move up to 16th in the Premier League. Leicester collected their 3rd win this season from 12 games. Leeds United suffered a 2-3 defeat versus Fulham. Rodrigo Moreno handed Leeds the lead but the visitors dished out a solid comeback. Leeds suffered their 4th successive loss. Aston Villa ran riot, clinching a 4-0 win over Brentford.

Information Leicester's Vardy scripts this Premier League record

As per Squawka, Jamie Vardy has become the first player to score 100 Premier League goals after turning 30 years old. Overall, Vardy has scored 134 goals in 282 PL appearances.