Phil Foden signs new Manchester City deal: Decoding his stats

Phil Foden has signed a new deal with Manchester City (Source: Twitter/@PhilFoden)

Phil Foden has signed a new deal with Manchester City that will keep him at the club until 2027. Foden's previous deal was set to expire in 2024. One of the best young players in world football, the England international said it's hard to put into words how happy he is and it's a dream come true. Here we decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

City rate Foden highly and the latter is expected to be here for a long time. Having come through the ranks, Foden went on to establish himself as one of the main assets under Pep Guardiola.

He is highly experienced for his age and can play at numerous positions. Foden has been solid so far in the ongoing 2022-23 season and City need him.

PL stats Decoding the Premier League stats of Phil Foden

Foden has made 106 appearances in the Premier League so far, scoring 30 goals and making 16 assists. 21 of his goals have come with the favored left foot. Foden has clocked 170 shots with 75 of them being on target. He has hit the woodwork on seven occasions. He has also created 22 big chances, besides providing 18 through balls.

Numbers Foden's overall numbers for Man City

Overall, Foden has made 182 appearances for City since making his debut in the 2017-18 season. He has managed to score 52 goals for City with his best season being 2020-21 in which he scored 16 times. In terms of assists, Foden has clocked a tally of 36 assists. He has 10 goals and seven assists for the club in the UEFA Champions League.

Do you know? His performance so far in the 2022-23 season

In the ongoing 2022-23 season, Foden has netted six goals in the Premier League, besides clocking three assists. He hammered a hat-trick in the Manchester derby. In the Champions League, he has scored one goal. Overall, he has made 13 appearances in all competitions.

Laurels Foden has won plenty of laurels

Foden has won plenty of laurels in his career already. He has lifted four Premier League titles. He has also won four Carabao Cups and one FA Cup, besides two Community Shield honors. He was also the Champions League runner-up in 2020-21. Individually, he won two Premier League Young Player of the Season awards and two PFA Young Player of the Year awards too.

Information Man City have dominated the scenes this season

Man City have bossed the show so far in the ongoing 2022-23 season. City are placed second in the Premier League, having amassed 23 points from nine games (W7 D2). City have also qualified for the round of 16 in the Champions League.