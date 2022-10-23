Sports

Kohli rates 82* versus Pakistan as his best T20I knock

Kohli rates 82* versus Pakistan as his best T20I knock

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 23, 2022, 06:30 pm 2 min read

India clinched a nail-biting win against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli slammed his 34th T20I fifty in a crucial 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match versus Pakistan on Sunday. His innings helped India win the match of the final delivery as Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs. Kohli, who racked up an unbeaten 82, rated this innings as his best in T20Is. Here's more.

Words Kohli counts his innings versus Pakistan as the best

Kohli, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his stupendous effort said in the post-match presentation that he now rates this 82*-run knock as his best as it surpassed the one versus Australia in Mohali. "Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today, I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me," said Kohli.

Duo Babar and Rohit praise Kohli

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said: "A massive section of cricket fans had given up on Kohli. But he came back with renewed vigour during Asia Cup and today's knock is a gentle reminder than form is temporary and class is permanent!" Rohit Sharma said: "Hats off to Virat for the way he batted, has to be the best innings he has played for India."

Information Kohli finishes the proceedings in style

Kohli took his time early on and then went after the bowlers as the asking rate kept increasing. He finished on an unbeaten 82 from 53 balls, smashing six fours and four sixes. Kohli struck at 154.72. He shared a century-plus stand alongside Hardik Pandya.

Numbers T20Is: Decoding Kohli's numbers

Kohli has racked up 3,794 runs at an average of 51.97. He has a strike rate of 138.41. Kohli now has 34 fifties and a century in the format. He has now equaled the tally of Rohit Sharma for the most fours in T20Is (337). Meanwhile, Kohli has also belted 113 sixes. In 10 games versus Pakistan, Kohli has amassed 488 runs at 81.33.

IND vs PAK How did the match pan out?

India had a magical start after skipper Rohit Sharma elected to field. Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar outfoxed the batters with vicious swing. However, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood controlled the damage. Although Hardik Pandya brought India back in the hunt, Masood took Pakistan to 159/8. Pakistan were in control during India's chase but Kohli and Pandya impressed to pull off a win.