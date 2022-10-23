Sports

Sensational Virat Kohli slams his 34th T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 23, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli smashed 82* versus Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team ace Virat Kohli slammed his 34th T20I fifty in a crucial 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match versus Pakistan on Sunday. Kohli came to the crease early on in a chase of 160 at the MCG. The 33-year-old showed a lot of composure going on to win a thrilling contest for his side. We decode Kohli's stats.

Information Kohli finishes the proceedings in style

Kohli took his time early on and then went after the bowlers as the asking rate kept increasing. He finished on an unbeaten 82 from 53 balls, smashing six fours and four sixes. Kohli struck at 154.72. He shared a century-plus stand alongside Hardik Pandya.

T20 World Cup 3rd batter with 900-plus runs in T20 World Cup

Kohli has now become the 3rd player in T20 World Cup history to surpass the 900-run mark. Former Sri Lankan ace Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) and Chris Gayle (965) are above Kohli at the moment. Kohli now has 11 fifties in the T20 World Cup. He has amassed 927 runs at an average of 84.27.

Numbers T20Is: Decoding Kohli's numbers

Kohli has racked up 3,794 runs at an average of 51.97. He has a strike rate of 138.41. Kohli now has 34 fifties and a century in the format. He has now equaled the tally of Rohit Sharma for the most fours in T20Is (337). Meanwhile, Kohli has also belted 113 sixes as well.

Information How has Kohli performed versus Pakistan?

In 10 games versus Pakistan, Kohli has raced to 488 runs at 81.33. Kohli has registered his best score in the 20-over format versus Pakistan as well. Kohli slammed his 5th fifty versus Pakistan.

IND vs PAK How did the match pan out?

India had a magical start after skipper Rohit Sharma elected to field. Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar outfoxed the batters with vicious swing. However, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood controlled the damage. Although Hardik Pandya brought India back in the hunt, Masood took Pakistan to 159/8. Pakistan pacers too joined the party, having destroyed India's top-order. Kohli and Pandya played crucial roles.