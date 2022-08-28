India

NIT Srinagar threatens heavy fine for India-Pakistan match watch parties

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 28, 2022, 03:42 pm 3 min read

The NIT administration also asked students to not post anything related to the match on social media platforms.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, issued a warning to its students to not watch the India-Pakistan cricket match on Sunday in groups. The varsity administration also asked students to not post anything related to the match on social media platforms. This comes after multiple Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) students were booked last year for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win over India.

Context Why does this story matter?

A T20 cricket World Cup match turned sour last October when multiple J&K students were booked under Sedition and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win.

Three Kashmiri students in Agra were booked under sedition, reportedly for posting celebratory messages for Pakistan on social media.

In Srinagar, two medical college students were booked under the UAPA for praising Pakistan.

Order 'Take sports as game, don't watch match in groups'

The government-run NIT administration released a notice on Saturday evening, directing students to "take sports as a game" and not create any kind of indiscipline. The Dean of Students Welfare said, "During the match, the students are directed to remain in their allotted rooms," and warned students of a fine of Rs. 5,000 if they are caught watching the cricket match in groups.

Debarred 'Avoid posting anything related to match on social media'

Further, the varsity said if a group of students is found watching a patch in a particular room, the student who has been allotted the said room will be debarred from the hostel. The notice also directed students to "avoid posting" anything related to the match on social media. Students have also been told to stay in their rooms during and after the match.

Twitter Post What did the NIT administration say?

NIT Srinagar issued Notice in Context to India Pakistan Match; directed Students not to create any kind of indiscipline. Says fine of Rs. 5000/ will be imposed on students in Any kind of indiscipline. pic.twitter.com/pX67F4L2yx — JandK Students Association (@JKSTUDENTSASSO) August 27, 2022

JKSA Student leaders issue advisory

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), a national student body, issued an advisory on Friday regarding the match. Along similar lines, JKSA said, "Take sports as a game and don't create any kind of indiscipline in institutions across the country. Think about your family; You and your career matter." The body appealed to students to stay away from unnecessary debates and discussions.

Twitter Post Don't put yourself in vulnerable positions: JKSA

Kashmiri students must understand that by cheering for team playing, they are putting themselves in a vulnerable position. Their social media posts and actions can land them in trouble. 3/n — JandK Students Association (@JKSTUDENTSASSO) August 26, 2022

Information Clashes in NIT in 2018

Notably, the NIT also witnessed clashes between students in 2016 after India lost to West Indies in the T-20 World Cup semi-final. The incidents of violence between outstation and local students led to NIT being shut for several days, PTI reported. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.