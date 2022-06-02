Shah to hold review meet on Amarnath Yatra, J&K security
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with all top security officials on Friday, News18 reported quoting sources. Preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra and security situation in J&K will top the agenda of the meeting, sources added. The meeting will be attended by National Security Adviser (NSA), Army chief, Lieutenant Governor, director generals of forces, etc.
- The meeting comes amid a spike in civilian killings in the Kashmir Valley over the last few months.
- The Valley has witnessed at least 16 targeted killings, including of police officials, teachers, and sarpanches.
- Notably, the militants mainly targeted Kashmiri Pandits and laborers from outside J&K.
- On May 17, Shah also held a review meeting on various security issues and the Amarnath Yatra.
Shah's review meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha among others will decide on deployment of additional troops in the region. Top J&K Police officials are likely to brief the Home Minister about civilian killings and steps taken by the police against the threat to civilians, sources said. They will share data on civilians, and forces killed in militant attacks.
Quoting sources, News18 reported that every Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs gets a review on preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra. However, the sources added that the meeting was called by Shah as he is monitoring the preparedness for the Yatra.
Meanwhile, the J&K administration on Wednesday said that all employees working under Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) will be posted at secured locations by June 6 in the Valley and will also be provided government accommodation. Prime Minister Package employees and others from minority communities posted in Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations," Sinha told the officials.
Shah had held a similar meeting to review the arrangements for the Yatra and the overall security situation in J&K on May 17. The meeting was attended by J&K LG and NSA, among other senior officials of the Government of India and the state administration. Reportedly, Shah had directed security forces to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations proactively.