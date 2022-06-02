India

Shah to hold review meet on Amarnath Yatra, J&K security

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 02, 2022, 10:52 am 2 min read

Preparedness for Amarnath Yatra and security situation in J&K will be the key agenda in the meeting, sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with all top security officials on Friday, News18 reported quoting sources. Preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra and security situation in J&K will top the agenda of the meeting, sources added. The meeting will be attended by National Security Adviser (NSA), Army chief, Lieutenant Governor, director generals of forces, etc.

Context Why does this story matter?

The meeting comes amid a spike in civilian killings in the Kashmir Valley over the last few months.

The Valley has witnessed at least 16 targeted killings, including of police officials, teachers, and sarpanches.

Notably, the militants mainly targeted Kashmiri Pandits and laborers from outside J&K.

On May 17, Shah also held a review meeting on various security issues and the Amarnath Yatra.

Details More troops likely to be deployed in Kashmir: Report

Shah's review meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha among others will decide on deployment of additional troops in the region. Top J&K Police officials are likely to brief the Home Minister about civilian killings and steps taken by the police against the threat to civilians, sources said. They will share data on civilians, and forces killed in militant attacks.

Information Home Ministry keeping strict vigil on Yatra preparedness

Quoting sources, News18 reported that every Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs gets a review on preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra. However, the sources added that the meeting was called by Shah as he is monitoring the preparedness for the Yatra.

Recent news 'Shift PM Package employees to safer locations'

Meanwhile, the J&K administration on Wednesday said that all employees working under Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) will be posted at secured locations by June 6 in the Valley and will also be provided government accommodation. Prime Minister Package employees and others from minority communities posted in Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations," Sinha told the officials.

Review meeting Shah held similar review meeting two weeks ago

Shah had held a similar meeting to review the arrangements for the Yatra and the overall security situation in J&K on May 17. The meeting was attended by J&K LG and NSA, among other senior officials of the Government of India and the state administration. Reportedly, Shah had directed security forces to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations proactively.