Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period, began in Kashmir on Monday on a dry note even as there was an improvement in the minimum temperature across the Valley, India Meteorological Department officials said. During this period, the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including Dal Lake, as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the Valley.

Details What is expected during this period?

The chances of snowfall are frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall, the MET department said. While Chillai-Kalan ends on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long Chillai-Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day-long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold).

Details Night temperature rose last night owing to a cloud cover

Meanwhile, the night temperature rose across the Valley last night owing to a cloud cover, but the minimum temperature still settled below the freezing point, officials said. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4 degree Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 6.2 degree Celsius.

Details Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.4 degree Celsius

The mercury in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir improved by over three degrees from the previous night's low of minus 7.7 degree Celsius to settle at a low of minus 4.6 degree Celsius, officials said. Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.4 degree Celsius, up from Sunday's minus 7.5 degree Celsius.

Temperature update across the Valley