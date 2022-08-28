India

PM Modi inaugurates 'Smriti Van' memorial for Gujarat earthquake victims

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 28, 2022, 01:36 pm 3 min read

Smriti Van memorial has been built in seven parts based on seven themes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Smriti Van memorial in Gujarat. The memorial was built on the outskirts of Bhuj town to recognize the human spirit displayed after the 2001 Kutch earthquake. Bhuj was the epicenter of the high-magnitude earthquake that killed thousands in the state. Earlier, the prime minister also posted photographs of the memorial and paid tribute to the victims.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's visit to his home state of Gujarat is noteworthy since the region's Assembly elections are scheduled for later this year.

He also plans to host political events such as road shows to vow voters.

On his way to the Smriti Van, the prime minister also held a three-kilometer-long roadshow in Bhuj town on Sunday.

What did PM Modi say ahead of the event?

"In Kutch, I will inaugurate Smriti Van memorial. This memorial is associated with the tragic earthquake of 2001 in which several people lost their lives," PM Modi said in a tweet. "Smriti Van is a tribute to those we lost and also a tribute to the remarkable fighting spirit of the people of Kutch," he said.

Some important facts about 'Smriti Van'

As per reports, the Smriti Van memorial is home to the state-of-the-art museum, which is built into seven blocks based on seven themes: Rebirth, Rediscover, Restore, Rebuild, Rethink, Relive, and Renew. Spans over 470-acre land, the monument contains the names of around 13,000 people who died in the earthquake. There are 50 audio-visual models, holograms, interactive projections, and a virtual reality section.

Video shared by PM Modi ahead of the inaguration

More events scheduled for PM's second day in Gujarat

During the second day of his Gujarat, Modi will also dedicate a Veer Balak memorial to children who died in the 2001 earthquake, and a milk processing factory owned by Sarhad Dairy. Notably, nearly 185 schoolchildren and 20 teachers were buried under the debris of surrounding houses. Modi is also set to address a gathering at the Kutch University campus and unveil new projects.

Modi held road show, waved at the crowd

According to reports, PM Modi held a three-kilometer roadshow between Hill Garden Circle and the District Industries Centre in Bhuj town on the way to Smriti Van. They said thousands of people gathered on both sides of the road, shouting "Modi Modi" and waving the tricolor to show their support for Prime Minister, who waved back while standing in his car.