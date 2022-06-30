Politics

Eknath Shinde will be Maharashtra's next CM; oath today

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 30, 2022, 04:59 pm 3 min read

Eknath Shinde, the leader of Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs, will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, announced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis during a joint press conference on Thursday. He added that the oath ceremony will be held at 7:30 pm. Earlier, the duo met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan to stake claim for government formation in the state.

Details New announcement throws a surprise for everyone

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray's resignation put an end to the week-long political standoff in Maharashtra, caused by an uprising by Shiv Sena MLAs. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has likewise disintegrated after a two-and-a-half-year tenure. Although it was expected that Fadnavis will be the CM, the new announcement throws a surprise for everyone.

Gratitude Shinde thanked PM Modi, Fadnavis

Shinde thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis, and other BJP leaders. "It's their magnanimity. They had a bigger mandate, yet they made me the Chief Minister. Who does that?" he said. Meanwhile, Fadnavis said he would stay out of the government. "I will ensure it runs smoothly," he said in the joint press conference adding that no other minister will take oath on Thursday.

Spokesperson Ideology, not position prompted them to support BJP: Kesarkar

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Sena rebels Deepak Kesarkar emphasized that it was ideology, not hunger for power that prompted them to support BJP. He further stated that the rebels did not betray Uddhav Thackeray and continue to love and respect him. He said that the Shiv Sena is now the renegade faction since Thackeray is a minority member of the party.

Fiasco Political drama that played out in three states

After the rebellion in Shiv Sena by legislators led by Shinde, the party was left with only 13 MLAs. Shinde and a group of rebel legislators arrived in Surat, Gujarat, in luxury buses. Later, they were taken to Guwahati, Assam on chartered planes. On Wednesday night, they arrived in Goa to prepare for a probable strength test, which became void after Thackeray's resignation..

Details BJP first denied any role in the coup

To recall, the BJP denied any role in the Shiv Sena crisis, despite evidence to the contrary. Fadnavis met twice with the rebel leadership throughout the unrest. For a meeting with Fadnavis and Union Home Minister and BJP chief strategist Amit Shah, Shinde was flown from Guwahati to Vadodara. Some reports also revealed that BJP facilitated stay and travel of the rebel MLAs.