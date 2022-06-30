Politics

Devendra Fadnavis: Lesser-known facts about Maharashtra's next chief Minister

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 30, 2022, 02:21 pm 3 min read

Devendra Fadnavis chose RSS-run Saraswati Vidyalaya over Indira Convent to complete his formal education.

As the Uddhay Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government finally toppled in Maharashtra, celebrations erupted in the BJP camp Several party leaders, including MLAs, gathered at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's house in Mumbai to greet him as they are confident that he will return to power shortly. Here are a few lesser-known facts about the most likely contender for the CM position.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thackeray's resignation appears to have put an end to the week-long political standoff in Maharashtra, caused by an uprising by Shiv Sena MLAs.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of which the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are components, has likewise disintegrated after a two-and-a-half-year tenure.

With Fadnavis as the CM, the BJP is expected to take over the state government once more.

Personality Man with many facets to his life

Fadnavis, who is turning 52 next month, is a guy of many colorful facets. He is regarded as a steadfast politician, as well as an intellectual and family-oriented individual. From becoming Maharashtra's second-youngest chief minister in 2014 to supporting his wife's decision to pursue a profession, Fadnavis has demonstrated guts, dedication, and devotion, as per the available information about his life and career.

Rebel Opted for RSS-run vidyalaya over Indira Gandhi-named school

According to Mid-Day, Fadnavis declined to attend the local Convent school named after Indira Gandhi as a student. This choice was made since his father, Gangadhar Fadnavis, was imprisoned during Indira Gandhi's Emergency in India from 1975 to 1977, it said. He chose, instead, to continue his studies at the RSS-run Saraswati Vidyalaya, where he completed the majority of his formal education.

Modelling From modelling to politics

In 2006, Fadnavis worked as a model for a clothing store in Nagpur. The ad campaign was a tremendous hit. His childhood friend and photographer Vivek Ranade had encouraged him to pursue modeling. However, he graduated from the Law College Nagpur, although he never practiced law. He also has a management degree and attended many international conferences before joining politics.

Details Was second-youngest mayor in India

He served two consecutive terms as a corporator of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation when he was 21 years old. Later, at the age of just 27, he was appointed as Nagpur's mayor. No politician in the state had ever served two terms consecutively until he did. As the second-youngest mayor in India and the youngest mayor of Nagpur, Fadnavis achieved this distinction.

Do you know? Best Parliamentarian Awardee

Some analysts call him a politician of the highest caliber. In 2002-03, he received the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's Best Parliamentarian Award. He was also given the coveted Nag Bhushan award in 2016 for his tremendous contribution to the cause of Vidarbha.

Controversy The family man sparked controversy

Fadnavis married Amruta Ranade in 2006, and the couple has a 13-year-old daughter, Divija. In 2014, Divija became the youngest-ever resident of the CM's official residence 'Varsha' in South Mumbai. A few years ago, they sparked outrage by filming a music video called 'Mumbai River Anthem,' in which they used the CM, the police head, and the municipal commissioner as props.