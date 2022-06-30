Politics

Maharashtra: BJP upbeat about forming government with Fadnavis as CM

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 30, 2022, 12:06 pm 3 min read

Devendra Fadnavis will certainly stake claim to form the government, with rebel leader Eknath Shinde as his deputy.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers sprung into celebration mode after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday. At Mumbai's Taj hotel, BJP members were spotted distributing sweets and shouting slogans. Devendra Fadnavis, the likely future Chief Minister, was at the center of it all, meeting the Governor on Tuesday evening and kicking off the end game.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thackeray's resignation appears to have put an end to the week-long political standoff in Maharashtra, caused by an uprising by Shiv Sena MLAs.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of which the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are components, has likewise disintegrated after a two-and-a-half-year tenure.

With Fadnavis as the CM, the BJP is expected to take over the state government once more.

Statement How did BJP react to Thackeray's resignation?

"End of one of the darkest period of administration for Maharashtra," senior BJP leader BL Santhosh tweeted on Wednesday soon after Thackeray resigned. "Along with ideological bankruptcy, unparalleled corruption, destruction of administrative apparatus, halting a vibrant economic environment the period also saw the new low of major section of media," he added. Meanwhile, Fadnavis told the media that he will reveal everything on Thursday.

Information Decks being cleared for a change of guard

Meanwhile, preparations are being made for a change of guard. The Maharashtra BJP released a video clip of Fadnavis's Marathi address. The caption, which was also in Marathi, stated, "I will come again. For the creation of a new Maharashtra! Jai Maharashtra".

Resignation Thackeray resigned after SC refuses to stay floor test

Thackeray resigned as CM on Wednesday after the Supreme Court declined to stay the Assembly floor test set for Thursday. Notably, with the MLA revolt, his team was reduced to about 15 MLAs, and with his resignation, the floor test is now null and void. Fadnavis will almost certainly stake his claim to form the government, with rebel leader Eknath Shinde as his deputy.

BJP BJP to hold meetings to decide course of action

The BJP will host a series of meetings here on Thursday to determine the next line of action. CT Ravi, the party's state in charge, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday morning. Ravi would meet with top party officials, including state head Chandrakant Patil, at the 'Sagar' house, the official residence of Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Rebel MLAs Rebel MLAs asked to reach Mumbai only during oath ceremony

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP head Chandrakant Patil has asked dissident Shiv Sena MLAs led by Shinde to attend the oath-taking ceremony in Mumbai. After spending eight days in Assam, the Shinde faction flew from Guwahati to Goa on a SpiceJet charter flight on Wednesday evening. They were anticipated to arrive in Mumbai on Thursday, ahead of the Maharashtra legislative assembly's planned floor test.