India

SC defers Gyanvapi hearing, asks Varanasi court to halt proceedings

SC defers Gyanvapi hearing, asks Varanasi court to halt proceedings

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 19, 2022, 01:09 pm 3 min read

The Supreme Court will hear the Gyanvapi case on Friday.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday asked the Varanasi District Court not to issue any order in the Gyanvapi Mosque case until it hears the matter on Friday at 3 pm. The SC issued the directive after plaintiffs from Hindu side requested more time. Meanwhile, the videography survey report of the Mosque was submitted to the district court in a sealed envelope on Thursday.

Context Why does this story matter?

After a 'Shivling' was found inside the mosque complex on Monday, the Varanasi court ordered to seal the spot.

Disputing the claim, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid said the object was part of the wuzukhana's fountain.

The Supreme Court also ordered to protect the area, without hindering Muslims' access for namaz.

The survey team was given a two-day extension to submit the final report on Tuesday.

Undertaking Counsel for the Hindu side is indisposed

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narashima was informed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that the lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain for the Hindu devotees in the civil suit is indisposed. Agreeing to hear the case on Friday, the SC recorded an undertaking of the Hindu side that they would not press for a hearing in the meantime.

Ruling AIM says several applications have been filed to "seal" mosques

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, said he wouldn't oppose adjournment. However, he mentioned several applications have been filed across the country to "seal" various mosques and cited the ongoing case in the Varanasi court. Following this, the Supreme Court asked the civil court to not proceed with the hearing till Friday.

Ruling What Muslim side plead in SC?

The Supreme Court had heard the Muslim side's plea on Tuesday and ordered the Varanasi district administration to protect the area where the Shivling was allegedly found without impeding Muslims from coming to offer namaz. Ahmadi, representing AIM's management committee in the SC, sought a stay on all the orders of the trial court, including the appointment of a commissioner, ANI reported on Tuesday.

Sealed Survey report 10-12 pages long

The survey report, in three folders, for each day, was presented in a sealed cover in the court of Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar. A chip with videos and photographs of the filming was also handed over, Chief Commissioner Vishal Singh told NDTV. The 10-12 page-long survey report would be examined by the court before giving further orders, said Ajay Pratap Singh, Assistant Court Commissioner.

Origins How long can you hide the truth?: RSS

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday said that the 'truth' behind the site's origins should come out. "Gyanvapi issue is going on. The facts are coming out...In any case, truth always finds a way out. How long can you hide it?...it is time we put historical facts in the right perspective...," ANI quoted the Sangh's publicity incharge Sunil Ambekar as saying.