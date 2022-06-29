India

Udaipur murder: Won't allow 'Talibanization mindset,' says Ajmer Dargah chief

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 29, 2022, 01:21 pm 3 min read

Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the head of Ajmer Dargah has pleaded with the government to take strict action against the murderers.

Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan has condemned the killing of a tailor in Udaipur and declared that Muslims in India will never allow the Talibanization of the nation. On Tuesday, two guys wielding butcher knife-like weapons murdered a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and posted the video online. They claimed the killing was in retaliation for an insult to Islam.

Context Why does this story matter?

The gruesome murder shocked everyone and invited condemnation across the country.

The incident also triggered protests in different parts of Udaipur where all shops and businesses have been shut down following the incident.

Authorities have also temporarily suspended internet services in the Udaipur district for the next 24 hours as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of disinformation and rumors.

Statement What exactly did Khan say?

"No religion promotes violence against humanity. Especially, in the religion of Islam, all the teachings act as sources of peace," Khan said in a statement. "In the gruesome video that surfaced on the internet, some non-ethical minds committed a brutal attack on a poor man, which is a punishable sin in the Islamic world," he added.

Quote I plead with the government to take strict action: Khan

"I strongly discourage this act and plead with the government to take strict action against them. Muslims of India will never allow 'Talibanization mindset' to surface in our motherland," he said.

Condemnation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind too flays killing, calls it 'against Islam'

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind also condemned the murder and termed it against Islam. "Whoever carried out this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion," General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi said. "There is a rule of law in our country, no one has the right to take the law in their hands," he said.

Incident Both accused arrested after the crime video goes viral

Two accused, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been arrested for the murder, according to police. Akhtari stated in a video clip that they had beheaded the guy and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning that their knife will also strike him. The perpetrators indirectly cited Nupur Sharma, a BJP leader who was expelled from the party for making an anti-Islam comment.

Possible reason Lal killed in retaliation for supporting Nupur Sharma?

The family of the victim reportedly alleged the tailor shared a post on a social media platform, backing Sharma, a few days ago. It is being speculated that he was killed in retaliation for his post. To recall, the BJP suspended Sharma on June 5 after she made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a TV channel debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row.