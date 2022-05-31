India

J&K National Panthers Party chief Bhim Singh dies at 80

Written by Srishty Choudhury Edited by Ramya Patelkhana May 31, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party supremo Prof Bhim Singh passed away on Tuesday.

Professor Bhim Singh, the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), passed away on Tuesday at his Jammu residence after suffering from a prolonged illness. The 80-year-old was brought dead to Jammu's Government Medical College at around 8:45 am. Singh co-founded the JKNPP in 1982 with his wife Jay Mala. He is survived by his wife and son Ankit Love.

'Firebrand leader' BJP leader Devender Singh Rana tweeted about Singh's demise

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devender Singh Rana confirmed Singh's demise on Twitter. "In the sad demise of Prof Bhim Singh ji J&K has lost a prominent political figure who always raised the voice of the people of J&K in all foras. A firebrand leader who came from a remote village in Ramnagar evolved himself with global exposure and understanding (sic)," Rana tweeted.

Tweet PM Modi condoled Singh's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole Singh's demise. The PM wrote, "Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well-read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti (sic)."

Details 'A man of many parts': JKPC chief on Singh

Leaders from across the party lines in J&K condoled the Singh, who was considered a major political face representing the people of the Jammu region. "A man of many parts. Timeless, selfless and a crusader. He was my father's colleague and friend. A born adventurer. May he rest in peace," Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone tweeted.

About Singh was born in 1941

Singh was born in August 1941 in the Ramnagar area of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. Before founding the JKNPP, he was the vice president of the Indian Youth Congress during 1977-78. In 2012, his nephew Harsh Dev Singh was nominated as the JKNPP chief. However, he returned to active leadership last year when he was re-elected as the party's president.