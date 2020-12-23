Cold waves intensified in Kashmir with a drop in minimum temperatures in most parts of the Valley, while the weather department predicted the cold and dry weather to continue till Christmas Day. The weather has remained dry and cold across Kashmir since the snowfall on December 12, with the night temperature staying several degrees below the freezing point, a meteorological department official said.

Details Pahalgam resort: The coldest recorded place in the Valley

On Wednesday, Srinagar, which is the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5 degree Celsius. The mercury in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir went down to a low of minus 6.6 degree Celsius, officials said. It was the coldest recorded place in the Valley. The officials said Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6 degree Celsius.

Information Other places also observed sub-zero night temperatures

"The Valley continued to reel under sub-zero night temperatures on Wednesday. Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4 degree Celsius, while Kupwara registered a low of minus 4.5 degree Celsius, and Kokernag, in the south, minus 4.0 degree Celsius," the weather department officials said.

Information 'Chillai-Kalan' began on Monday, will end on January 31

Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum, began in Kashmir on Monday. While Chillai-Kalan will end on January 31, the cold wave will continue even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long Chillai-Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day-long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold).

Do you know? What happens during 'Chillai-Kalan'?