Sports

T20 World Cup: Here's how Australia are avoiding penalties

T20 World Cup: Here's how Australia are avoiding penalties

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 20, 2022, 09:03 pm 3 min read

Australia will play their opener against New Zealand (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup kicked off in Australia on October 16. While the qualifying stage is underway, the Super 12s will begin on October 22 with the clash between Australia and New Zealand. Hosts Australia have found a new way to fend off the penalty relating to fielding restrictions. Earlier this year, the ICC introduced a slow over-rate penalty in T20I cricket.

Rules Revised playing conditions of the ICC

A T20 innings should be completed within 85 minutes. The fielding side is penalized for every over that begins outside this limit. It should have at least five fielders inside the ring in these overs, a form of penalty. "Players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC stated.

Strategy The strategy of Australia to avoid penalty

The Australian players were seen using a unique tactic in the England T20I series. As a part of the strategy, they deployed extra fielders from the reserve players outside the boundary rope. As a result, Australia saved extra seconds every time the ball goes to the boundary. This works especially in the Powerplay, where just two fielders are allowed outside the 30-year circle.

Statement Ashton Agar explains the strategy

"In the Powerplay, the ball flies around and you lose time when players have to go and fetch the ball which is a part of cricket. So the time thing is a really difficult one to manage. So I guess stationing the guys who are on the bench around the ground does save you 10 seconds here and there," all-rounder Ashton Agar told cricket.com.au.

Twitter Post WATCH: The ploy of Australia

A clever ploy from the Aussies who are keen to avoid the fielding restriction penalty if overs aren't bowled in time during this #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5e73KABQcd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 19, 2022

History Australia eye history!

Australia will enter the impending ICC T20 World Cup as the defending champions. In 2021, they beat New Zealand in the final by eight wickets to win their maiden title. Australia eye history as no team has ever defended their T20 World Cup title. Moreover, Australia could also become the first-ever host nation to win the tournament.

Opener ICC T20 WC: Australia-NZ to clash in opener

The Super 12 stage of the T20 WC will kick off with Australia taking on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 22. England will lock horns with Afghanistan on the same day at the Perth Stadium. The next day would witness the high-octane India-Pakistan clash at the MCG. Earlier in the day, two qualifiers will square off in Hobart.