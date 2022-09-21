Sports

Decoding the stats of Tim David in T20 cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 21, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

Tim David smashed a 14-ball 18 in the first T20I against India

Tim David received his debut international cap for Australia ahead of the first T20I against India in Mohali. David, who had already represented Singapore in 14 T20Is, was fast-tracked to the Australian side on the back of his impressive strike rate. Against India, David played a 14-ball cameo (18), smashing a six and a four each. Here, we decode his stats in T20 cricket.

Stats David has played 15 T20Is

David made his T20 debut during the 2017/18 Big Bash League (for Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers). He appeared in his maiden T20 International a year later, against Qatar. The right-handed power-hitter has smashed 576 runs from 15 T20Is at an average of 44.30 so far. He has a staggering strike rate of 157.37 in the format. The tally includes four half-centuries.

T20 A look at his T20 stats

In a career spanning over four years, David has played a total of 128 T20s. He has racked up 2,743 runs at an average of 31.52 to date. His astronomical strike rate of 162.88 has lured global franchises to rope him in. David has struck 11 T20 half-centuries so far with the best score of 92*. He has hammered 197 fours and 166 sixes.

Do you know? His majestic strike rate has made waves

As per ESPNcricinfo, David's lowest strike rate for a any team (played more than two games for) since December 2020 is 143.92 (St Lucia Kings in the CPL). He slammed 497 runs for Hobart Hurricanes at a strike rate of 157.77 in this period.

IPL David struck at 216.28 for Mumbai Indians in 2022

David started his journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2021. However, he played a solitary match in that season. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) picked him in the following season. David registered a strike rate of 216.28 from eight IPL matches earlier this year. He smashed 16 sixes and 12 fours.

Information David's exploits in PSL 2022

David finished the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season with 278 runs at an average of 39.71 for Multan Sultans. He had a stunning strike rate of 194.40 throughout the season (best among batters to have played nine or more innings).