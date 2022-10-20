Sports

T20 World Cup, UAE claim their first-ever win: Key stats

T20 World Cup, UAE claim their first-ever win: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 20, 2022, 06:04 pm 2 min read

UAE stunned Namibia by seven runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) claimed their first-ever win in the ICC T20 World Cup. UAE stunned Namibia in a crucial Group A encounter in the 2022 edition of the World Cup. As UAE scripted history, they also blocked Namibia's passage to the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands progressed at Namibia's expense. Here we present the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, UAE managed 148/3 in 20 overs. Muhammad Waseem scored a superb 50-run knock for his side. Chundangapoyil Rizwan managed an unbeaten 43. In response, Namibia kept losing wickets and were reduced to 69/7 at one stage. However, David Wiese (55) and Ruben Trumpelmann (25*) took the game close. Namibia lost by seven runs in the end with Wiese's dismissal.

Duo Crucial numbers for Waseem and Rizwan

Waseem scored 50 from 41 balls, slamming one four and three sixes. Waseem now has 743 runs at an average of 39.10. He registered his fifth fifty in the format. He is now the fifth UAE batter to slam 700-plus runs as well. Meanwhile, Rizwan smashed three fours and a six in his 43*-run effort. He has 263 runs at 23.90.

Information How did Group A finish?

In Group A, Sri Lanka claimed the top place with four points and a NRR of +0.667. Netherlands also claimed four points (NRR -0.162). Namibia, who could have finished above the Dutch and Lanka, ended with two points (NRR +0.730). UAE finished last (2 points).

Information Wiese's heroics go in vain

Wiese scored 55 from 36 balls, smashing three fours and three sixes. He struck at 152.78. Wiese slammed his second fifty and has raced to 361 runs at 27.76.