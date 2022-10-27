Sports

T20 WC, SA vs BAN: Temba Bavuma elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 27, 2022, 08:13 am 2 min read

SCG is hosting this encounter (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa and Bangladesh will lock horns in the Super 12 match of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the encounter in the afternoon. South Africa's maiden encounter in the tournament (vs Zimbabwe) was washed out. Meanwhile, Bangladesh defeated Netherlands in their opener. SA skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bat.

Teams Here are the two teams

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (w), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman. South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

As stated, the match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The wicket here usually assists the spinners. A total of 13 T20Is have been played here, with the average first innings-score reading 163. Teams batting first have recorded seven victories at this venue. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (8:30 PM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Information Here's the head-to-head record

The two sides have met seven times in T20I cricket, with South Africa winning each of them. Bangladesh and South Africa last faced each other in the 2021 T20 World Cup. South Africa won that match by six wickets.

Performers Here are the top performers

David Miller has mashed 162 runs from five matches at a strike rate of 184.09 against Bangladesh in T20Is. This includes an unbeaten 101, the joint-fastest hundred in T20Is (35 balls). For Bangladesh, Soumya Sarkar is the leading run-scorer against South Africa in the format. He has racked up 135 runs from five matches at an average of 27.00 against the Proteas.