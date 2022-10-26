Sports

Here is why Arshdeep Singh can become India's all-format bowler

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 26, 2022, 08:45 pm 4 min read

Can Arshdeep Singh go past Zaheer Khan's tally (Source: Twitter/@arshdeepsinghh)

Arshdeep Singh has certainly made a sensational start to his international career. It seems like India's quest for a quality left-arm pacer has ended as Arshdeep has all the attributes to shine at the highest level. While he can swing the new ball, his brilliance in slog overs needs no mentioning. The same has drawn comparisons with India's fast-bowling legend Zaheer Khan.

Context Why does this story matter?

A decade ago, India had the services of several quality left-arm pacers like Zaheer Khan, RP Singh, Ashish Nehra, and Irfan Pathan.

However, since these names went out of the picture, India struggled to get their replacements.

While the team still has some world-class right-arm pacers, a left-arm speedster adds another dimension to the bowling attack.

Nevertheless, the search has seemingly ended in Arshdeep.

Journey Arshdeep's journey to the top

Arshdeep was a part of India's 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning squad. A year later, he made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and there was no looking back. His brilliant show in the tournament earned him his international debut earlier this year. And now, the pacer is representing Team India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Career How has the pacer fared in international cricket?

Arshdeep earned his maiden India cap against England in July. He has so far played 14 T20Is, scalping 22 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13. While he has three three-wicket hauls under his belt, his best figures (3/12) were recorded against West Indies in August. Only Pakistan's Haris Rauf (24) and Ireland's Joshua Little (23) has taken more T20I wickets since Arshdeep's debut.

Numbers His overall numbers in professional cricket

So far, the left-arm pacer has taken 78 wickets in 65 T20 matches at an economy rate of 8.01. Arshdeep has taken 21 wickets apiece in List-A and First-Class cricket in 17 and six matches, respectively. The 23-year-old also has a five-wicket haul in First-Class and T20 cricket. These numbers are certainly impressive, considering the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many domestic Indian tournaments since 2020.

Do you know? Arshdeep's unique feat in IPL

It must be noted that Arshdeep is one of only five bowlers to take a five-fer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as an uncapped player. Overall, he has taken 40 wickets in 37 games in the tournament at an economy rate of 8.35.

Attributes Disciplined at start, sensational at death

While most of Arshdeep's success has come in T20 cricket so far, he has the attributes to do well in the other two formats. He can swing the new ball both ways, and the left-arm angle gives him an additional advantage over right-handed batters. Although he doesn't possess express pace, Arshdeep has plenty of variations to restrict the run flow in end overs.

Information Arshdeep has been stellar in slog overs

In the IPL, Arshdeep has so far scalped 20 wickets in death overs (17-20) in 28 games, conceding runs at 8.78. Among bowlers with at least 16 death-over wickets since Arshdeep's debut season (2019), only Jasprit Bumrah (7.97) has a better economy rate.

Composure Ability to handle pressure

Time and again, Arshdeep has shown that he has the composure and calmness to handle pressure at the highest level. His stellar show against Pakistan on his T20 WC debut is a testimony to the same. He sent back both Pakistan openers cheaply before taking a wicket at death, recording figures of 3/32 in four overs. India won the thrilling contest by four wickets.

Leaderboard The most successful left-arm Indian pacer

With 597 wickets in 303 matches, Zaheer is India's most-successful left-arm pacer in international cricket. Irfan Pathan (301), Ashish Nehra (233), Karsan Ghavri (124), and RP Singh (124) are the other bowlers in this category with over 100 wickets. While Arshdeep has a long ladder to climb, he is just 23, and consistency might see him go close to or even surpass Zaheer's tally.

Quote Arshdeep can emulate Zaheer's success: Anil Kumble

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Anil Kumble, who was Arshdeep's coach at PBKS, believes the youngster can emulate Zaheer's success at the highest level. "Arshdeep has certainly matured and I'd like to see him carry on. Probably what Zak (Zaheer) did for India," Kumble told ESPNcricinfo.