Astonishing similarities between Virat Kohli's Melbourne and Mohali knocks

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 26, 2022, 07:56 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli smashed 82* versus Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The cricket fraternity can't get enough of Virat Kohli's sublime knock against Pakistan in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener. The batting stalwart scored an unbeaten 53-ball 82 as India recorded a four-wicket win. The Indian team chased down 160 on the very last ball. Meanwhile, Kohli's knock against Pakistan has astonishing similarities with his innings against Australia in the 2016 T20 WC.

Context Why does this story matter?

While Kohli tormented Pakistan bowlers in Melbourne, his knock against the Aussies was recorded in Mohali.

It was a virtual qualifier, and the Men in Blue recorded a six-wicket win.

Interestingly, Kohli rated his 82* versus Pakistan as his best T20I knock.

Prior to that, the Mohali innings had that position in his heart.

Let us look at the similarities between the two knocks.

Quote Kohli's top two knocks in T20I cricket

"Till today, Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today, I will count this one higher. Hardik (Pandya) kept pushing me," an elated Kohli said after he helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at the MCG.

Target Similar target, same number of runs

While India were chasing 160 against Pakistan, they were asked to score 161 against the Aussies. Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 on both occasions. He tackled 51 deliveries in Mohali, while the Melbourne knock saw him play 53 balls. He smashed nine boundaries and a couple of sixes against the Aussies. Against Pakistan, he recorded six boundaries and four maximums.

Start Started slowly and accelerated later

On both occasions, India lost their openers cheaply. The Men in Blue were reduced to 37/2 against Australia. The situation was even worse against Pakistan as India were reeling at 10/2. Hence, Kohli had to steady the ship before going for the big shots. He took 39 and 43 balls to complete his half-century against Australia and Pakistan respectively.

Facts Match-winning partnership, running between the wickets

Against Australia, Kohli formed a formidable partnership with MS Dhoni, India's then designated finisher. While the duo added 67* runs off 31 balls, Dhoni contributed with a 10-ball 18*. Hardik Pandya performed Dhoni's role against Pakistan. He and Kohli formed a 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Pandya scored 40 off 37 balls. On both occasions, Kohli ran plenty of twos and threes.

Slog overs Made most of the slog overs

Kohli certainly paced his knock to perfection as he accelerated just at the right time. Notably, the Men in Blue needed 59 off their last five overs in Mohali. Against Pakistan, India required 60 off 30 balls. His last 32 runs came off 12 balls against the Aussies, while against Pakistan, he took even less balls.

19th over The match-changing 19th over!

On both occasions, Kohli went after the bowlers in the penultimate over. Nathan Coulter-Nile was the victim in the 2016 game as Kohli smashed him for four boundaries in the over. During the Indo-Pak clash, Haris Rauf was handed the ball in the penultimate over. While he conceded just three runs off his first four balls, Kohli smashed his final two balls for sixes.

Finish His batting partner finished the game on both occasions

Interestingly, Kohli remained unbeaten on both occasions but couldn't hit the winning runs. MS Dhoni finished off the game against Australia with a boundary on the first ball of the final over. Ravichandran Ashwin got the honor against Pakistan. India needed one run off the last ball, and the off-spinner lofted the ball over mid-off to seal the game.