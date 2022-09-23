Sports

Babar Azam breaks this record of Virat Kohli: Details here

Sep 23, 2022

Babar Azam smashed a hundred versus England (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam played a superb knock against England in the 2nd T20I. Babar smashed an unbeaten 110 from 66 balls as Pakistan chased down a target of 200. Babar smashed his 2nd T20I hundred in a record-breaking game. Notably, Babar has now bettered a record held by Indian batter Virat Kohli in T20 cricket. Here we present the details.

Record Babar becomes 2nd-fastest to 8,000 T20 runs; leaves Kohli behind

Babar has breached the 8,000-run mark in T20 cricket, becoming the second-fastest batter to achieve the milestone. Babar has managed to achieved the same in 218 innings, while Kohli reached the 8,000-run mark in 243 appearances. Meanwhile, the fastest to the landmark is former West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who did so in 213 innings.

T20Is Fifth-highest run-scorer in T20Is

Babar hit 110* from 66 balls in an innings laced with 11 fours and five sixes. He shared an unbeaten 203-run stand alongside Mohammad Rizwan (88*). He has raced to 2,895 runs at an average of 43.86. Babar has also piled up 299 fours and 47 sixes. Babar surpassed the score of Aussie skipper Aaron Finch (2,877) to become the fifth-highest run-scorer.

Do you know? Babar has more hundreds than Kohli in T20 cricket

Babar has amassed 8,089 runs in T20 cricket at 44.69. He has scored 7 hundreds and 67 fifties. Meanwhile, Kohli owns 10,904 runs at 40.23. His tally includes six hundreds and 80 fifties. Kohli has scored 3,586 runs in T20Is.

PAK vs ENG Pakistan thrash England in 2nd T20I

England openers added 42 runs for the first wicket before Pakistan reduced them to 101/4 in the 13th over. Harry Brook and Moeen added a solid 59-run stand before the latter helped England get to 199/5. In response, Pakistan openers Rizwan and Babar batted beautifully to hand Pakistan a 10-wicket win. With this win, Pakistan have drawn level in the series.