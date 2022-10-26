Sports

T20 World Cup, IND vs NED: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

T20 World Cup, IND vs NED: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 26, 2022, 07:43 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli slammed a match-winning 82* against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and Netherlands will to square off in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 27. The Men in Blue claimed a thrilling win over Pakistan in their opening encounter. Meanwhile, Netherlands lost to Bangladesh despite showing character. Notably, India could top the Group 2 table with another win. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The wicket here usually aids the spinners. A total of 13 T20Is have been played here, with the average first innings-score reading 163. Teams batting first have recorded seven victories at this venue. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (12:30 PM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Information India, Netherlands yet to clash in T20Is

India are Netherlands are yet to lock horns in a T20 International. The two sides have clashed in two ODIs so far. India emerged victorious in both matches (won by five wickets in WC 2011 and won by 68 runs in WC 2003).

Clash India enter as favorites

India will enter the contest as favorites. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have an opportunity to regain their rhythm. Needless to say, Kohli will have the spotlight. The Indian pace attack would want to refurbish their death-bowling. However, India won't be complacent against Netherlands, who sailed through the qualifying stage. Colin Ackermann, who scored 62 against Bangladesh, will aim to carry his run.

Probable XI Probable XIs of India and Netherlands

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. Netherlands (Probable XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (captain and wicket-keeper), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmed, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

Milestone Kohli eyes this milestone

Kohli's unbeaten 82 helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Pakistan. In the upcoming encounter, he could become the first Indian with 1,000 runs in T20 World Cup. Kohli has 927 runs from 22 matches at an incredible average of 84.27 in the tournament so far. He is only behind Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) and Chris Gayle (965) in terms of runs.

Do you know? Rahul averages 19.15 against full-member nations

As per Cricbuzz, Rahul averages 19.15 against full-member nations in T20I cricket since October 2020. His strike rate in this period reads 106.41. Rahul scored just 4 against Pakistan. It remains to be seen how he fares this time.

Fantasy XI Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Scott Edwards, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (captain), MaxO'Dowd, Hardik Pandya, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Scott Edwards, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Max O'Dowd, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.