Sports

Wasim Akram reveals he was addicted to cocaine: Details here

Wasim Akram reveals he was addicted to cocaine: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 30, 2022, 10:07 am 3 min read

Wasim Akram retired from international cricket in 2003

In a shocking revelation, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram stated that he got addicted to cocaine after he retired from professional cricket. However, the former Pakistan captain quit his habit following the death of his first wife, Huma, in 2009. Akram is one of the finest pacers to have played the game. He earned fame as a coach and a broadcaster as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

Akram retired from international cricket following Pakistan's disappointing show in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

He began using cocaine while working as a television expert around the world.

The 56-year-old has also mentioned his addiction in his autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir.

He first consumed the substance in England, where he was "offered a line."

He gradually got addicted to the same.

Quote What did Akram say?

"I developed a dependence on cocaine. It started innocuously enough when I was offered a line at a party in England," Akram told The Times. "My use grew steadily more serious, to the point that I felt I needed it to function."

Statement When Huma found out Akram's addiction

"Huma eventually found me out, discovering a packet of cocaine in my wallet . . . 'You need help.' I agreed." Akram subsequently went into rehab but his experience was rather distressing. He called the doctor a "con man" whose primary objective was to get money. After not being able to quit cocaine, Akram even thought about divorcing Huma.

Quitting of cocaine Akram didn't look back after Huma's death

"Huma's last selfless, unconscious act was curing me of my drug problem. That way of life was over, and I have never looked back," the fast-bowling legend stated. Akram is currently married to Shaniera Akram, whom he tied the knot with in 2013. The former Pakistan skipper has two sons from his wife and a daughter from his second.

Career Arguably the best left-arm pacer

Akram's tally of 916 wickets in 460 matches is still the sixth-highest for a bowler in international cricket. The left-arm pacer scalped 502 wickets in ODIs and 414 in Test matches. He also scored over 6,000 runs at the highest level which also includes the highest Test score of 257*. Akram played an instrumental role in taking Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup glory.

Life His life after cricket

As of now, Akram is an active broadcaster who doesn't mind speaking his mind. He often makes the headlines with his bold remarks. The fast-bowling legend also earned many laurels as a coach. He even served IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as a fast-bowling coach. Akram has also served PSL teams such as Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, and Karachi Kings.